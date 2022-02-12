Mortal Online 2 launches alternate mainlands as part of ongoing server population management efforts

This past Thursday saw Mortal Online 2 introduce a patch, deploying the previously discussed temporary instances of the Myrland continent, which readers will recall is part of Star Vault’s attempts to mitigate server queues and connection issues that have been plaguing the sandbox MMORPG since its January release.

According to an announcement post and messages from the official Discord released just ahead of the patch, there will be four additional Myrlands along with the primary original Myrland. Instances of the continent can be “easily” removed or added through patches in the future, and players can select which Myrland to head in to from the character select screen as well as cancel their choice and try to log in to a different instance if they find the queue is still too long. Of course, moving from one instance to another can also be done in-game, though there will be a two hour cooldown when doing so, and features like building, trade and pet brokers, mail access, and guild management are not available in alternate instances.

The newest patch has otherwise added features like the ability for players to duel one another, a new gatherable resource, an extension of the AFK kick timer to 30 minutes (up from five minutes), and a variety of general fixes and adjustments.

