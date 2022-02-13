MMO Week in Review: So did anybody find the ark yet

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Maybe you didn’t, but a whoooooole lot of people have been trying out Lost Ark this weekend following the delayed launch of the game on Friday – including us. In fact, the game capped out at 1,325,305 concurrent players on Saturday. Meanwhile, World of Warcraft picked February 22nd for Eternity’s End’s launch, and LOTRO’s fate is unknown amid the Lord of the Rings rights sale.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleDark Age of Camelot marks Valentine’s Day with new and returning quests

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments