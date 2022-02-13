SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith gets ready for launch

Get fresh batteries for your lightsabers and comb all of the tangles out of your Ewoks, because Star Wars: The Old Republic’s newest expansion is set to launch on Tuesday, February 15th! BioWare doesn’t look likely to delay this again, especially as it’s encouraging players to get prepared for the big day.

While you can get the expansion included in the cost of a current subscription, BioWare is selling a $40 digital collector’s edition for those who want a few extra goodies themed after Darth Malgus and friends.