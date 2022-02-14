Disgruntled Battlefield 2042 players draft a petition to get refunds from EA

Will a Change.org petition be enough to rip money out of Electronic Arts’ hands? Most likely not, but that is not stopping players unhappy with the current state of multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042 from trying anyway.

The petition, which is nearing 200K signatures, is demanding refunds due to claims of false advertising and missed promises at launch. “EA’s release of Battlefield 2042 was a mockery of every customer who purchased this video game. […] Battlefield 2042 was so poorly made that even Steam, a highly reputable provider of PC video games, allows customers to get a full refund,” reads portions of the petition.

To say that the shooter has had a rough launch is an understatement, as BF2042’s release “did not meet expectations” according to EA’s own third quarter earnings call. The devs at Dice promised in a dev blog at the beginning of February that features like a scoreboard, voice chat, and “a new feedback loop” would be coming soon, but the game’s first season, which readers will recall was originally promised for early 2022, will now not release until this summer, and the last update made to the game was in January with none of the most wanted features from players. The shooter has otherwise been eyeing a free-to-play switch as a stopgap measure against a hemorrhaging playerbase.