EVE Online highlights Guardian’s Gala events and Anger Games 5 PvP tournament in latest video

EVE Online has put out the latest episode of EVE Pulse, and this one is almost entirely about the annual Guardian’s Gala event. The video bulletin highlights the primary event’s features, along with a look at login rewards, cash shop bundles, and a 1v1 Abyssal Proving Ground related to the Gala.

Other parts of the Pulse spotlight the upcoming episode of in-game news show The Scope, which will report on an armed raid of an ORE research facility by the Angel Cartel and the hijacking of the industrial Rorqual Esperance, along with the announcement of the Anger Games 5 tournament in May and a recap of the latest update to dynamic bounties. The complete video is waiting after the cut.

