Fallout 76 promises previews of upcoming content updates and a 2022 roadmap full of ‘exciting plans’

By Bethesda Softworks’ own admission, announcements for Fallout 76 have been “a little light” in recent weeks. There is a very good reason for that, however: It’s because the devs are working on things and putting together reveals that will be made in the coming weeks.

One of the larger unveilings will be a 2022 roadmap to come a little later in the month, which promises to have “exciting plans in store for Fallout 76 this year.” Before then, players can look forward to an in-depth look at the Invaders from Beyond Update in a developer dive video, a preview of Season 8, and a new community calendar for the spring season.

As for current events, the game has kicked off its Fasnacht holiday and doubled SCORE earnings until Monday, February 14th, followed by extra weekly challenges available between February 15th and 22nd.