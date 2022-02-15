Guild Wars 2 teases End of Dragons’ soundtrack and vinyl collector release

The End of Dragons expansion of Guild Wars 2 continues to loom ever closer – we’re just about two weeks away now – and ArenaNet is certainly keen to keep players’ eyes and ears trained on the release. So what better way to keep the attention of ears than with some pretty music?

A new video from the studio grants the spotlight to Lead Composer Maclaine Diemer and Audio Director Drew Cady as they showcase how they brought the soundtrack of End of Dragons to life with musicians from the US and Korea. The skills of the Korean musicians are given a highlight, as the instruments used are a primary soundscape to draw players into the world of Cantha. Naturally, the video offers a listen to one of the expansion’s themes as well.

Coinciding with the video is the announcement that ArenaNet has collaborated with iam8bit to release the End of Dragons soundtrack on a record release.

“Guild Wars 2 fans have been able to experience the Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire expansions through iam8bit’s beautifully realized vinyl soundtracks, and this latest collection continues that legacy. Its ivory and turquoise cover features a bold holographic foil image of the expansion’s fierce dragon iconography, which thematically fits with the two earlier releases. Once opened, its gatefold displays gorgeous scenic art that players will soon be able to explore. The album includes 31 tracks from the score, which perfectly captures the mood of the thrilling battles, intrigue, and exploration throughout the mysterious continent of Cantha. The score was composed by Maclaine Diemer, Michael Choi, Sojin Ryu, Andi Roselund, Bryan Atkinson, and Lena Raine, with an additional track from Joyce Kwon. The Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons vinyl soundtrack is priced at $40 and is expected to ship Q4 2022.”

Those who are eager for more of that sweet, sweet Canthan ear candy in the meantime would do well to keep an eye out for a livestream coming this Friday, February 19th, at 3:00 p.m. EST that will feature Diemer and Cady as special guests, but for now there’s that preview in the video below. If you prefer your previews full of gameplay and not music, then be sure to check out our Jade Bots mastery preview if you haven’t already.