PSA: Star Trek Online is dropping Windows 7 and DirectX 10 support today

It is the nature of the technology beast that upgrading must be done at one point or another, and for players of Star Trek Online who are still running the game on a PC that runs Windows 7 and DirectX 10, the time to upgrade is now as Cryptic will be dropping support for those systems as of today.

At minimum, PC players will now need to have 64-bit Windows 8 or 10 as well as a GPU that supports DirectX 11, though the announcement notes that STO will work best on Windows 10. Incidentally, this means minimum specs have changed in terms of GPU requirements. This hardware requirement is also applicable to Neverwinter as well.

Those who have been following along with both games have likely known about this since the announcement was first made this past September, but all the same we wanted to issue this reminder.



Today is the final day of support for Direct X 10 for Star Trek Online. If you are unable to meet the minimum system requirements tomorrow, 2/15, you will no longer be able to log in to the game. Please see this blog for more details:https://t.co/mMV220hA48 pic.twitter.com/c0j4t6wkKo — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) February 14, 2022