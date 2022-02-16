Mad World continues to hype its February 23 alpha 5.0 with another new trailer

The multiplayer ARPG Mad World would very much like you to know that its alpha 5.0 is happening on Wednesday, February 23rd. There was, of course, the initial announcement, followed by a gameplay trailer all about its February 23rd alpha, and now there’s another new trailer that highlights bosses, dungeons, and skills that can be experienced during alpha. Which is happening on February 23rd, if you didn’t know.

The video opens with a quick look at some boss monsters, as well as a peek at a new dungeon, new skills, and new story quests, along with some changes to existing bosses and monsters. Also, there’s lots of creepy drawings. It’s all previewed in the video below the cut, and promised for the next alpha. Which is on Wednesday, February 23rd.



Alpha Test 5.0 is soon.

See you on February 23rd.

