No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel update is live with mechs, new content, and freakin’ jetpacks

No Man’s Sky’s next update is called Sentinel, and in traditional Hello Games fashion, you’re finding out about the the day it’s already launched, which honestly isn’t a bad thing except for the fact that February is already packed. Go play it right now.

Oh, you want to know what’s in it? Freakin’ jetpacks, new battle mechs, plus a visual overhaul for multi-tool systems (bring on the particle effects!), new cloaking device, nifty exomech AI, improved performance and graphics card integration, new content revolving around planetary sentinel pillars, blueprint hacking, drones and drone weaponry, better heavy weapons animations, a combat rebalance, faster warping, and the new exobiology expedition.

“Travellers will awaken in a desolate star system, their creature companions the only fauna for light years. In a journey of exploration across the galaxy, this latest expedition will lead to a wealth of animal life to discover, adopt, ride, and milk. Rewards include jetpack trails, posters, companion customisations and even a unique robot companion…”

Did we mention the jetpacks?!