Pirate101 and Wizard101 bring back the Friendship Festival as KingsIsle talks Pirate101 development trajectory

While Valentine’s Day is technically behind us on the calendar, KingIsle’s MMOs Wizard101 and Pirate101 are still very much in the spirit of love. Platonic love, anyway. Specifically, friendship, which leads to the return of the Friendship Festival in both games.

As usual, both titles are marking the occasion differently: Wizard101’s version of the event features a returning NPC with returning February items, a returning thematic fish, and cash shop items, while Pirate101 is once more only about its cash shop. There is, however, a community-run coloring contest for those who would like to celebrate all the same.

It’s not all gloom and doom for content hungry Pirate101 fans. The January KI Live broadcast discussed update plans for the game, starting off by once again reiterating previous statements about the length of time it will take for updates to arrive and explaining that KingsIsle “is still very much in the hiring process.” Once hiring is done, the team will look at planning how updates will shape the game. Things under consideration include side activities, increased levels, and the possibility of crafting; ultimately nothing is set in stone yet as the devs have some groundwork to do.



A new game patch has arrived with new Lemuria themed housing items added to Mirza in Telos! 🛠️ We also resolved a couple of TC balance concerns and made several animation improvements. Check out all the details in the patch notes: https://t.co/3gMETUADkr #Wizard101 pic.twitter.com/YwZMRPWqXN — Wizard101 (@Wizard101) February 16, 2022