PlanetSide 2’s 2022 roadmap promises Nexus Outfit Wars, infantry arsenal updates, and a naval vehicle

The entirety of 2022 in PlanetSide 2 is going to feature a whole bunch of updates, new goodies, and tweaks assuming the multiplayer shooter’s complete roadmap for the year is any indication. And yes, this map is for all of 2022, with planned updates outlined up to December.

From now until April, PS2 plans to make a pass on weapon attachments to include new attachment options, refinement of experimental attachments, and some improvement made to less-used infantry weapons. Directive weapons will also get a tuning to make them more fun, and black market variants will also be introduced. Other updates during this part of the year include new basilisk vehicle weapons, tweaks to the nav menu, and the option for original NSO outfits to align themselves to a faction at long last.



The middle of the year sees Outfit Wars return, landing on Nexus this time around with a 1v1 format and a new map that was first teased in 2013 but never saw public release. Underwater combat will also see changes that let most traditional infantry weapons be used underwater and brings more reasons for underwater fights to occur, along with the game’s first naval vehicle with its own unique weapons and directives.

The latter portion of 2022 will mostly be about improving and enriching Outfits: war assets will be expanded, existing assets will be polished, multiple Outfits will be able to form alliances, and Outfits will be able to customize their fleet carriers among other things. Other updates on the docket include Empire-specific main cannons and the game’s 10 year anniversary, the details of which are still under wraps.