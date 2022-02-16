Squabble is like Wordle in battle royale format

Wordle is everyone’s favorite current internet game obsession because guessing a five-letter word within a limited span of time is kind of oddly fun (and worth a million bucks to the New York Times, as it happens). But have you ever thought that it would be better if you were literally beating other people by playing the game in a direct competition? If so, the latest variant on the game, Squabble, will quench your need for competition.

Yes, this is battle royale Wordle. Wrong guesses make you lose health, stalling makes you lose health, and your goal is to be the last person standing as other people falter. No word on whether or not you get a chicken dinner for being the last person standing, but if you want a sense of active competition while playing your idle fun word game, there are worse options.