Swords of Legends Online delays The Firestone Legacy a week, offers glimpse into dungeon content

So Gameforge has both good and bad news for Swords of Legends Online today. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: The 2.0 Firestone Legacy expanshapatch has been delayed. The studio says it needs an extra week to finish the content patch, along with the free-to-play conversion. That also means the current battlepass and PvP season will go on one week longer. The new launch is set for March 3rd, and the announcement comes with am apology from the game’s product manager: “We had openly committed to a date which we are now not holding, and I sincerely hope you will consider the additional fixes and balance changes worth the extra wait.”

So what’s the good news? Well, the company has put out a new trailer for the dungeons coming in this now-delayed update. Those’d be the Firestone Grave of Dreams, a spooky booby-trapped tomb; the Rotting Grotto, infested by mutated grossness; and the Heavenly Gate Labyrinth, which is not in fact a reference to the creepy death cult from the ’90s but actually just a labyrinth with a cool setting – seriously, it makes the best screenshots. There’s also a peek at the first raid, Langquan Bridge:

“The long bridge that connects the Heavenly Gate Labyrinth to Langquan is truly magnificent, like the sparkling lights of the firmament. The long history of war between demons and immortals has led to it being broken and rebuilt countless times, and those with ill intent continue in their attempts to traverse it into the immortal realm to this day. The Langquan Bridge is protected by many powerful foes, including mysterious guards and armies of monsters who should not be underestimated. Many have tried and failed to cross the bridge and breach the border wall of Langquan. Will you succeed where so many others failed?”