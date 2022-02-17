Black Desert PC preps a month-long six year anniversary, Black Desert Console brings back Red Battlefield

Before Pearl Abyss decides to potentially put Black Desert on the sacrificial altar of Gooficus, God of Blockchain, the game is celebrating six years on PC with a whole month’s worth of events, starting off with yesterday’s patch, which brings a boosting event, a couple of contests, and Twitch Drops.

The latest patch is just the first step in the celebration, with other events lined up every week between now and March 16th. Players can look forward to things like extra Garmoth and Vell spawns, $200 worth of free login goodies, special gifts, extra rewards for guilds that log in, and additional Atoraxxian drops. The game’s official anniversary will also be commemorated with a special livestream on March 5th. A calendar of events is available for your perusal at the bottom of this post.



As for other content in this week’s PC update, there are three new skills that can only be used during Conquest and Node Wars, a number of class tweaks, and recipes to convert Narchillan weapons into box form.

Meanwhile, the console version of BDO has gotten an update that features the Red Battlefield’s return, which promises improved rewards for those who hop in. The patch also added rewards for repeatedly completing the Black Spirit’s Adventure and reductions to XP needed to earn Contribution Points. Incidentally, the console version of the MMORPG will also be marking a two year cross-play anniversary as well as the third anniversary for its Xbox launch; details on events for these milestones will be announced soon™.