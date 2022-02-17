DC Universe Online teases Episode 43 Dark Knights, plus 44, 45, and the PS5 client

“Perpetua has escaped the Source Wall and is remaking the Multiverse, destroying good worlds and siphoning power from evil worlds. She has turned The Batman Who Laughs loose to create his own twisted realities. And with this kind of power, nothing and no one can stop her. That’s where you come in. A desperate alliance of this world’s heroes and villains are meeting in a battered Washington D.C. to plan an attack against Perpetua and her sources of power. Stand and fight, or all worlds will fall. DARK KNIGHTS is a direct continuation of the stories told in LEGION OF DOOM and a conclusion to the events that began in METAL PART I, METAL PART II, BIRDS OF PREY, WONDERVERSE, and HOUSE OF LEGENDS.”