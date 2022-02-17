Elyon completes its server merging and kicks off growth events in latest patch

Players of Elyon have known about the server merging that was coming, and right on schedule, yesterday’s patch has condensed NA and EU servers into one server for each region. This means that rankings, clan wars, and luxury houses are now open once more, though clan fund distribution is paused for two weeks and those who have more characters than the maximum slots available after the merging can’t enter Dimensional Portals.

Other points of note in this patch are a number of growth events including a free potion that jumps a level 20 character to level 40, 50 free Growth Coins that can be used to purchase boost items once players have been in-game for 30 minutes, and a free Vigorous Growth Box with other items to boost characters.

Other events that are ongoing ramp up dungeon rewards and Dimensional Portal time or hand out Clan Coins for completing clan missions that can be used to buy enhancement items. Dates and times for these events are in the patch notes.