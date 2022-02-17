Guild Wars 2 highlights End of Dragons voice actors, clarifies mystic coin controversy

Guild Wars 2 is building hype for End of Dragons, and who better to help than the voices of the game and the expansion themselves ? ArenaNet’s latest video features nine of the key actors who play everyone from old allies like Taimi to new folks like Mai Trin, reintroducing themselves (in case you missed their reveals earlier this year) and teasing a bit their roles. But just a tiny bit!

It's almost here: #GW2EOD launches February 28! Share the excitement with our incredible cast of voice actors who helped us bring the expansion to life! pic.twitter.com/M6ov6Fgd7v — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, if you care about fractal content in Guild Wars 2, you already know that the endgame community is far too busy arguing about five-person content rewards to worry about the story and the people behind it, following ArenaNet’s big endgame reveal last weekend. In a nutshell, folks were upset at an apparent nerf to challenge mode fractals – popular content in the game – by way of yanking mystic coin rewards from them. The confusion over the wording led players to assume the worst. But ArenaNet dev Solar then posted a second lengthy explainer about the mystic coin drops in fractals, clarifying that the average mystic coin count from monthly challenge mode fractals should work out to 53 coins and that most coins will still come from daily logins anyway.

YouTuber Mukluk has a tremendously helpful video up explaining the controversy in detail, along with the future of strikes vs. fractals, if you’re confused or just curious about what life at the end of End of Dragons might look like.