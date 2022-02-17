Sea of Thieves kicks off its first limited-time adventure and touches on hot topics in a podcast

Today is the day that pirates in the Sea of Thieves can explore the mysterious fog that has begun to creep over the islands of the game’s world. The Shrouded Islands adventure brings new narrative for players to explore, though the story will only be available between today, February 17th, and Thursday, March 3rd. Those who want to get up to speed on the story to this point can check out this lore primer.

In other Sea of Thieves news, the devs assembled for a podcast to discuss topics like server stability, cheating, and hit scan registration among other things. The devs promised continued work on server infrastructure, development of a more performant system to make hit registration more accurate while not making shots feel like they’re coming from a rail gun, and the potential for an overhaul of combat from the ground up. The podcast also talked about making sloops better for solo players and combating spawn campers.





