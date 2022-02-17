World of Warcraft posts its full patch notes for patch 9.2, Eternity’s End

It’s easy to forget how close February 22nd really is, huh? World of Warcraft has its next patch arriving in less than a week, and that means players will get to play around with patch 9.2 next Tuesday. If you need a recap of everything that’s coming along with the patch after all the datamining and discussions of the past couple of months, the patch notes have you covered. They also have you covered if you haven’t been keeping up with the aforementioned datamining, of course. Put more simply, the patch notes are here for you no matter what.

The new patch features the new zone of Zereth Mortis (complete with new requirements to unlock flight within the zone), the new Cypher of the First Ones mechanic, a new reputation to advance with the Enlightened, and of course the new raid in which players will ultimately confront bargain basement Thanos raiding the Lich King’s closet the Jailer. There are also a number of balance changes and new tier sets for all classes and specs; check out the full patch notes to catch yourself up ahead of the patch next week.

