Betawatch: Star Citizen is in love with a Jumptown girl

Jumptown Girl, she’s been living in her alpha world,
It’s gonna be revised more with tricks
Beyond the state it’s in in 3.16 –
But that’s a fix.
That’s all in Star Citizen’s post mortem-em-em
About the patch you can learn of again-in-in
You’ll see it’s got some stuff, free fly tough, they’re in love with a Jumptown girl!
Will the rest of this week’s beta news reference Billy Joel songs? Maybe.
- Mad World has an alpha coming on February 23rd, and it wants you to know about it. Give us a trailer, you’re the alpha test.
- Alpha 4 has officially gone live for Ravendawn. You need to know about this, because they had to be a big shot.
- Sunset World Online used to be Element Quest but it’s relaunching with a new name. You can call it whatever, but it’s always an MMO to me.
- Embers Adrift is moving toward beta. Everybody’s talking ’bout the craft game, quest game, it’s still MMOs to me.
- Last but not least, Palia is going with a free-to-play business model. They didn’t start the model shift, it’s been always going since the competition’s showing.
Yes, I’m aware most of those lines don’t scan with the original songs. That’s just what you’re going to have to deal with. Look, why not relax and take a look at the full list of games in testing down below? It’s not that big a deal. Unless something shifted test states without us realizing it and you’re going to let us know in the comments. That’s a bigger deal.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access