Dark Nemesis Infinite Quest is an upcoming hack-and-slash mobile MMORPG now open for pre-registration

Yes, we have another mobile MMORPG on the horizon. This one is a hack-and-slash title from Chinese developer Nuverse called Dark Nemesis: Infinite Quest, a self-described spiritual successor to mobile MMO Legacy of Discord that offers “a bold blend of PvE and PvP elements” for players to dive in to.

“Players control one of the Peacekeepers, an elite group of warriors standing against the Raven Church’s oppression and leading the Crystal of Light to the fabled land of Lux Aeterna.”

The game features four different classes that can be customized via weapons and armor, boss fights to tackle, team-based PvP battlegrounds, and a battle royale mode. The game’s press release also touts music from composer Neal Acree of World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, and Diablo III fame. Dark Nemesis is currently available for pre-registration ahead of a full release on Tuesday, March 15th, and the developer is even offering a contest where players that register can get a spin on a Lucky Wheel for prizes like an iPhone 13 Pro and Apple AirPods.



source: press release