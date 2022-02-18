Grab a new-player welcome pack key from IGG’s MMORTS Lords Mobile

Well here’s one that crossed my desk for a giveaway that I’d never heard of before: It’s an IGG Games strategy MMO called Lords Mobile, which runs on both Steam and Android/iOS. This isn’t my usual wheelhouse, so I poked around a bit and apparently it claims to have over 200M global players since its debut in 2016, with mixed reviews on its PC port. So yep, if you’re an MMO strategy person and don’t mind mobile, you might want one of the packages IGG has handed off to us for our readers!

According to IGG, the keys are valued at $350, and each one unlocks 10 Black Crows, 50 Common Hero Chests, 50 Rare Material Chests, 30 Noceros Chests, 30 Gryphon Chests, 5 8-hour Anti-Scouts, 5 8-hour Shields, 1 Braveheart, 5 Random Relocators, 300 VIP Points, 10 Admin Quest Scrolls, 10 Guild Quest Scrolls, s 10% Training Boost, a 10% Research Boost, a 10% Build Boost, a 24-hour 100% Gather Boost, a 25% Player EXP Boost, 30 10-minute Speed Up Training buffs, 30 10-minute Speed Up Research buffs, and 30 10-minute Speed Up buffs.

To redeem your code, enter your IGG ID and key in the Redemption page. Your IGG ID can be found by tapping the gear icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen in-game, then tapping the “accounts: button. Do note that the code will work only for new players and only within 24 hours of registration. Keys expire May 31st, 2022, and can be used by anyone in the world – but only once per account.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!