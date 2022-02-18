Path of Exile fans are grumbling over the mystifying and expensive new Kirac battlepass

Whenever we get tips that essentially tell us we might want to take a peek into a game’s subreddit, I know it’s my turn to grab some pizza boxes and dive on in. Today, that game is Path of Exile.

So the system at issue here is called Kirac’s Vault Pass, and it’s a paid battlepass for challenge league players that “exists alongside [the] free challenge system” and rewards players with goodies as they complete bonus objectives on the game’s maps. Grinding Gear insists it’s not pay-to-win, and it doesn’t seem to be, but it is $30, which players argue is way too much for a pack that is largely skins. Moreover, it’s not available to standard league players, and the skins in the pack are attached to items that are not easily available, even to hardcore players, and it’s apparently impacted the market too.

The grumbling is set against the backdrop of the 3.17.1 patch, which touches on multiple skills, Archnemesis content, and bug fixes.