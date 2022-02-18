Skull and Bones is targeting FY 2023 to finally emerge from drydock

Ubisoft isn’t just under fire for its corporate scandals: It’s also struggling making money. Its Q3 2021 financial report dropped yesterday, and we didn’t use the word dropped casually, as it saw sales down 31% compared to Q3 2020, largely thanks to a lack of launches over the period. Q4 is expected to turn the trend around.

As for the future, Ubisoft is promoting multiple titles, one of which is one we’ve been covering for many years now and even played way back in 2017: the long-delayed Skull & Bones. Apparently, during the investor call, Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet recognized how long the title’s been malingering but noted it’s still part of the pineline for the 2023 fiscal year – in fact, he said the studio is “very happy” about the progress thus far – that’d be the rebooted version that restarted back in 2020 and has been joined by multiple teams to try to get it done.