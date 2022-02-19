Destiny 2 outlines changes coming to Gambit and previews patch notes for the Witch Queen

The Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2 is just peeking over the horizon as it releases this coming Tuesday, February 22nd. That means there’s one last big ol’ preview dump for Bungie to provide in the game’s weekly newsletter, this time focusing primarily on the Gambit PvPvE activity.

In summary, the devs want Gambit to reach a wider audience, and they intend to do that by both addressing player feedback points and enhancing what works. These adjustments target several core elements of the mode, the ammo economy, the impact that invaders have on a match, and the Primevil fight that’s the apex of Gambit. There’s also a look at rewards that are coming to the activity.

Speaking of rewards, the other major portion of the newsletter shares some initial patch notes for Witch Queen, specifically pointing out activity-specific reward changes, confirming no changes being made to the Eververse cash shop, and outlining adjustments being made to the battle pass. There’s also confirmation that the Eternity and Vostok maps will return to Crucible on the 22nd and fixes for the Shattered Throne Thrallway and boss stomps. That’s just a taste of all the changes coming, but it may be enough to sate eager Guardians until the full update and subsequent patch notes arrives.