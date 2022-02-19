Fallout 76 is about to be invaded by aliens, big-time

Justin Olivetti
Just when you thought that irradiated zombies, bloodthirsty cannibals, rogue robots, insidious molemen, sinister cults, and nuclear explosions were the worst threats that Fallout 76 players had to face, now we have to add “angry invaders from outer space” to that list.

Bethesda is preparing to unleash interstellar nuisances with its March 1st update, Invaders from Beyond. “Aliens are heading toward Appalachia on a mission to extract our brainwaves! As the region’s first — and last — line of defense, we encourage all Dwellers to prepare for the extraterrestrial incursion,” the studio said.

Before the aliens arrive, however, there are two bonus challenges added for the remainder of February, the end of Season 7, and the finale of the Fastnacht Day celebration.

Source: Fallout 76
