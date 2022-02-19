Riot Games promotes Marc Merrill to president of games

If you could go back to visit younger me and tell my naive face that it was actually possible to be promoted to become a “president of gaming,” I would tell you to get out of here with your pie-in-the-sky fantasies. But ’tis true, younger me! There is such a position, and in fact, Riot Games just filled it with one of its most prominent members.

Marc Merrill, who helped to co-found Riot and previously served as its CEO, was put in charge of all game development as the studio’s new president of games. This means that Merrill is now overseeing (big breath) League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, the upcoming Runeterra MMORPG, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Project L, and Valorant.

“It’s already a privilege to work at a company where the founders are still deeply engaged years after they’ve passed the baton on leading day-to-day operations,” said Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent. “Now it’s such an honor to see Marc Merrill step into the most critical leadership role in Riot’s new chapter.”