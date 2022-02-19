Riot Games promotes Marc Merrill to president of games

If you could go back to visit younger me and tell my naive face that it was actually possible to be promoted to become a “president of gaming,” I would tell you to get out of here with your pie-in-the-sky fantasies. But ’tis true, younger me! There is such a position, and in fact, Riot Games just filled it with one of its most prominent members.

Marc Merrill, who helped to co-found Riot and previously served as its CEO, was put in charge of all game development as the studio’s new president of games. This means that Merrill is now overseeing (big breath) League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, the upcoming Runeterra MMORPG, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Project L, and Valorant.

“It’s already a privilege to work at a company where the founders are still deeply engaged years after they’ve passed the baton on leading day-to-day operations,” said Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent. “Now it’s such an honor to see Marc Merrill step into the most critical leadership role in Riot’s new chapter.”

Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Former workers and the state of California, which alleged that Riot was refusing to cooperate with its investigation, lodged lawsuits, though Riot settled with one victims’ group at the end of 2021 for over $100M.
