MMO Week in Review: Sith happens

Star Wars The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith launched this week, though as MOP’s Hyperspace Beacon columnist Larry Everett explained, it hasn’t thrilled fans, who are grumpy about its small size for an expansion as well as its unpopular gearing and UI changes.

Meanwhile, we kept an eye on Lost Ark, which is impressing MMO players a little too much, given the need for a whole new server cluster this week.

