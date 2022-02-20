MMO Week in Review: Sith happens

Star Wars The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith launched this week, though as MOP’s Hyperspace Beacon columnist Larry Everett explained, it hasn’t thrilled fans, who are grumpy about its small size for an expansion as well as its unpopular gearing and UI changes.
Meanwhile, we kept an eye on Lost Ark, which is impressing MMO players a little too much, given the need for a whole new server cluster this week.
Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010
!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review
!
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
Final Fantasy XIV’s live letter explains future patch plans and graphical upgrade plans - After a decade of operation (a little more, actually, but even producer and director Naoki Yoshida admits to rounding to a decade because it sounds better), Final Fantasy XIV is…
Hyperspace Beacon: A measured response to SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith backlash - So Star Wars: The Old Republic fans are exploding on the internet about the franchise's latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith. As a player of the game for 10 years,…
Vague Patch Notes: The metaverse doesn’t exist and isn’t a good idea either - You can't swing your arms at this point without hearing about "the metaverse" in some capacity, which is supposedly the reason why Facebook changed its name to Meta to capitalize…
Into the Super-Verse: The joy of travel powers in superhero MMOs - I lived for level 14. Before level 14 was torture -- after was bliss. I speak, of course, of City of Heroes "back in the day," not as it is…
Dungeons and Dragons Online announces new producer and a packed 2022 roadmap - Like its counterpart in Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online now has a producer of its very own. Standing Stone Games promoted Amanda "Tolero" Grow to the…
Skull and Bones is targeting FY 2023 to finally emerge from drydock - Ubisoft isn't just under fire for its corporate scandals: It's also struggling making money. Its Q3 2021 financial report dropped yesterday, and we didn't use the word dropped casually, as…
Book of Travels temporarily halts content development to ‘completely focus on fixing the game’ - Book of Travels might be under gray skies, but it's marching forward nonetheless. The Kickstarted tiny MMO hit early access last fall, only to struggle with sales and retention and…
Path of Exile fans are grumbling over the mystifying and expensive new Kirac battlepass - Whenever we get tips that essentially tell us we might want to take a peek into a game's subreddit, I know it's my turn to grab some pizza boxes and…
Hi-Rez’s Global Agenda returns to Steam as an unlisted game - Global Agenda's surprise resurrection may have started as an offhand test from Hi-Rez a few weeks ago, but now the MMO seems to be here to stay. Players noticed that…
Massively Overthinking: Lost Ark and its place in the MMORPG genre - We've all been watching Lost Ark a very long time; I remember writing an article about it way back in 2014 because I was so excited for a true MMOARPG.…
Guild Wars 2 highlights End of Dragons voice actors, clarifies mystic coin controversy - [AL:GW2]Guild Wars 2 is building hype for End of Dragons, and who better to help than the voices of the game and the expansion themselves? ArenaNet's latest video features nine…
World of Warcraft posts its full patch notes for patch 9.2, Eternity’s End - It's easy to forget how close February 22nd really is, huh? World of Warcraft has its next patch arriving in less than a week, and that means players will get to…
DC Universe Online teases Episode 43 Dark Knights, plus 44, 45, and the PS5 client - [AL:DCUO]Who likes roadmaps? Everyone, actually. And thankfully, Daybreak's Dimensional Ink has just this week produced one for DC Universe Online. While players and look forward to the usual events, a…
World of Warcraft’s Steve Danuser discusses some of Sylvanas’ characterization in patch 9.2 - Oh, Sylvanas; these days just saying your name prompts all sorts of discussions about the way that World of Warcraft is handling your storyline. They are not positive discussions. This will no…
Star Citizen kicks off a new free fly event as players raise alarms over changes to the ship buyback program - Star Citizen studio CIG appears to continue courting new money over old money. Following the dustup over the phrasing of a roadmap change, the game's official forums are once again…
WoW Factor: Flights Rising, a speculative WoW expansion exercise - The Dragon Isles are quite the storied location in World of Warcraft in that it's easy to pull them out and dust them off whenever you want a place for things…
Lord of the Rings Online holds hiring spree, weathers post-patch bumps - Lord of the Rings Online is going on a bit of a hiring spree these days as Standing Stone Games seeks to fill several high-level positions. [AL:LOTRO]According to Daybreak's career…
Lost Ark patches in the groundwork for new server cluster Europe West [Update: West is live now!] - Amazon's Lost Ark patch overnight wasn't a huge one: It's largely a list of bug fixes with dyes, store connection, in-game schedules, DX11, chat, and crashes. The most important bit…
Palia announces that it’ll hold to a free-to-play business model - Wondering how much it'll cost you to get down and cozy with Palia? Instead of going with a subscription or buy-to-play model, Singularity Six announced the upcoming MMO will be…
EVE Online and Black Desert studio Pearl Abyss believes it can ‘create a stable blockchain ecosystem’ - Pearl Abyss' Q4 2021 financials are a rollercoaster, my friends. The company is fine, so no panic there; in fact, it's operating revenue is up compared to this quarter last…
No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel update is live with mechs, new content, and freakin’ jetpacks - No Man's Sky's next update is called Sentinel, and in traditional Hello Games fashion, you're finding out about the the day it's already launched, which honestly isn't a bad thing…
The Game Archaeologist: Dark Eyes, a forgotten Japanese MMO from 1999 - For a country that was the epicenter of video games (and, in many ways, still is), Japan never quite latched onto the MMORPG genre the way that Korea, China, and…
Perfect Ten: What I expect from MMO character cosmetics - There are many reasons to be deeply cynical about the sterile, lifeless morass that appears to be what people like Mark Zuckerberg see as the future of the metaverse, a…
Swords of Legends Online delays The Firestone Legacy a week, offers glimpse into dungeon content - So Gameforge has both good and bad news for Swords of Legends Online today. Let's get the bad news out of the way first: The 2.0 Firestone Legacy expanshapatch has…
EVE Online previews updates coming to structures, ore compression, and battleships ahead of Fanfest 2022 - With the in-person Fanfest of EVE Online inching its way closer, CCP Games is hoping to spin up some hype for both the event as well as future updates to…
Is anyone out there happy about SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith? - So, the extra couple of months Star Wars The Old Republic bought with the delay of Legacy of the Sith really fixed all the extant issues with the expansion, right?…
Lord of the Rings Online releases Update 32: Rangers and Ruins - What's that, February? You're already full to the gills but you can't stop chowing down on new MMO content? Well then, open up and prepare to dine on a nice…
Jukebox Heroes: Highlights from Lost Ark’s soundtrack - It's been a shameful while since I last delivered a Jukebox Heroes column to you, but what better occasion is there for a revival than a new MMO launch? Lost…
SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith expansion is live today – here’s the new ILM cinematic trailer - Star Wars The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion won't be delaying again: It's finally launching today. And to usher in the first expansion since 2019, BioWare is unleashing…
NCsoft Q4 2021 financials: Guild Wars 2 did great, but Lineage W drove revenues - If you wondered why NCsoft would drop a bunch of teasers for its pipeline and NFT babble yesterday, it's largely because it was also dropping its quarterly financial report, which...…
TitanReach’s mystery investor actually existed, and the lead dev is accused of misappropriating the investment - Just ahead of the weekend, we covered the news that TitanReach, an indie MMO that had taken significant sums of money from players and supposedly from a mysterious benefactor, was…
Wisdom of Nym: Gaming the system in Final Fantasy XIV - All right, so we aren't going to have a new live letter until Friday, which means that now I'm going to actually pick down into the depths of what the…
NCSoft unveils new MMOs, a new battle royale, and new Blade and Soul game, plans Project TL release this year - NCSoft has apparently been extremely busy. A new announcement as well as a new teaser video from the publisher/developer showcases five new games that are in the works, ranging from…
Not So Massively: The Anacrusis is nowhere near ready for launch - The Anacrusis is a four-player co-op shooter intended to be a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. I was never a particularly big L4D fan, having only dabbled with it…
Why I Play: Examining why Lost Ark has me so hooked - Lost Ark has hooked me pretty deeply. I’m just over 30 levels and five or so days into the game right now, which sometimes can be the point when the…
