Prosperous Universe adds a ‘stylish’ new map and new governance features in the Atlas update

Prosperous Universe, aka the real spreadsheets in space, has kicked out its latest big update and called it Atlas. Why is it called Atlas? Because the primary feature of this patch is a newly designed 3-D map with several visual updates and new filters to help space CEOs isolate resources, local markets, commodity exchanges, and shipyards.

A shiny new space map isn’t the only feature in the Atlas update, of course. There are some new powers available to governors of space colonies, letting them tax groups of workers instead of just certain industries along with the ability to enact programs to help the overall population. Both systems provide some pretty granular control over aspects of colonies, affecting worker satisfaction, empowering and encouraging certain industries, or raking in gobs of tax dollars for a hidden agenda.

source: official site , thanks to Panagiotis for the tip!