Lost Ark says it’s working to fix European servers’ ongoing queue and matchmaking woes

The experience of central EU players of Lost Ark has been an absolute mess. As we’ve been reporting, massive player counts in the region have led to Amazon Games and Smilegate opening up a Europe West server cluster (with no way for established central EU players to transfer characters over) in an attempt to alleviate server-related issues.

Over the weekend, players on the game’s feedback forums continued to call attention to server queue problems, while some threads in the forums and several in the game’s subreddit point out a vast number of players are experiencing matchmaking issues. These problems have reportedly been ongoing for seven days to the point that a megathread was formed on Reddit to collect player frustration and feedback.

It does appear that Amazon is aware of the issues and as of yesterday vowed to investigate.

We are also looking into matchmaking and any other issues that occurred in the past days. You can find more "Current Top Issues" updates on the forum https://t.co/vrH7VpqHH7 — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Lost Ark is touting a free launch celebration pack being issued today that features health potions, items, mounts, and instrument skins, as well as bonus founder’s pack items that can be collected by players who start on a different server (though those are apparently borked too) and goodies handed out to players on Galatur who were stuck by a bug in a story quest.