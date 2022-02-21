MapleStory will update to a 64-bit client with its March 16 patch

“64 bits of mega power!” Those of a certain age will remember boasts of this sort from ye olde console dayes. Nowadays, a game moving to a 64-bit upgrade has a bit more impact than breathless ’90s advertisements did, which brings us to MapleStory and its upcoming shift to a 64-bit client.

The move to 64 bits will allow the game to use more memory and improve client performance in various memory-intensive situations, and will also let players access new options to improve data access speeds and get faster loading times. As usual, this 64-bit client upgrade will adjust some of the game’s minimum hardware specs, requiring more RAM, a related CPU, and Windows 10 at the very least. The upcoming patch that brings this new requirement is currently scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, March 16th.