Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard offer happened lightning-fast – and Microsoft wasn’t the only bidder

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

While the news of Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard came as a sudden surprise this past January, the truth is that the deal was in the works far earlier than many assumed. In fact, according to a report by CNBC, talks began back in November 2021 between Activision-Blizzard and multiple other companies.

The news outlet noticed that a regulatory filing released last Friday said that Microsoft first contacted Activision Blizzard about a deal the same week that the scandal blew up in November following the now-infamous Wall Street Journal report about Bobby Kotick’s personal involvement in the mistreatment and harassment of employees – including the death threat he made against his own assistant in 2006.

More precisely, it was November 19th, 2021 that Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer reached out to Kotick to broach the subject of “strategic opportunities” between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. After negotiations, the two companies agreed at a purchase price of $95 per share. The deal is still expected to close on June 30th, 2023.

Intriguingly, the SEC filing discloses that Microsoft was one of only five companies vying to buy the company (the other four aren’t named). And one of them was angling to just buy Blizzard, not the rest of Activision and King, though the board decided not to split the company in the end, obviously.

Source: CNBC via Kotaku. Cheers, Giga.
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleLost Ark says it’s working to fix European servers’ ongoing queue and matchmaking woes

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments