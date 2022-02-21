Slash & Roll is a guild vs. guild mobile MMORPG where 12-sided dice rolls power everything

Who needs things like tactics, planning, and forethought when you can simply toss some math rocks around to make your decisions? That’s the (very) basic thrust of Slash & Roll, a new mobile MMORPG from developer Gamesture that sees guilds form up and enter 20v20 battles that use 12-sided dice to decide combat.

Here’s how it works: Players can either join or form a guild of 20 players and then get matched in skirmish battles. Three 12-sided dice roll in the field, with three matching icons determining what actions players can take, whether it’s making an attack or landing a critical strike, using a shield, getting some gold, or even giving gifts for guildmates. Guilds duke it out for rewards and seasonal ranking standing, while individuals can earn cosmetics, equipment, and mounts, as well as levels that are earned in short order according to the game’s description.

Slash & Roll is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases available on Google Play or the App Store. A very brief look at this one is in the trailer after the break.

