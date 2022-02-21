Wakfu begins beta testing next update and hands out a boost for its tenth anniversary

There’s a new update coming to the turn-based MMO Wakfu, but first the content needs to go through its public testing paces. That’s where players can help, of course, as the game’s current beta build is now available for players to pick at and provide feedback on.

Several updates are included with this beta build, including a new cosmetics inventory, a revamp of the Osamodas class, and two new dimensional rifts in the Shustuft Crust. There will also be new class customizations and technical improvements coming to beta sometime soon. For now, the latest changelong has all of the details.

In the meanwhile, Wakfu is heading towards its 10 year anniversary and the devs at Ankama are looking to start the celebration early with a free three day booster that’s being handed out on Friday, February 25th. This item handout is just the first step of many, as the anniversary celebration will run through the rest of this year.