Fallen Earth Classic has formally returned to Steam

The wonderfully odd revival of Fallen Earth that started last fall took another step to show that it is here to stay. The post-apocalyptic MMO announced this week that it’s returned to Steam after a lengthy absence from Valve’s platform.

This means that players have another option in addition to downloading the official website client to access the wasteland. Current players should be heartened to hear that, yes, you can link your current Fallen Earth account to Steam if they so desire.

Fallen Earth’s out-of-nowhere return was awarded “Biggest Surprise of 2021” here at Massively OP. For more on the title, read up on the history of the game and learn a trick or two to get a good start in the MMO.

Just in time for the holiday, we have re-enabled Fallen Earth on Steam for players to download. https://t.co/OCKT7mn1DN pic.twitter.com/eNKUP0xpUD — Fallen Earth (@FallenEarth) February 21, 2022