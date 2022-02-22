Fractured Veil’s latest patch brings a graphics engine upgrade, new weapons, and roof pieces

Fractured Veil might be set in a zombie apocalypse, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t look as good as possible. With that in mind, the most recent update to the title brings in a whole swath of visual updates thanks to an upgrade of the version of Unreal Engine 4 the devs at Paddle Creek are using. This upgrade has increased visuals all across the board, with better lighting, better skies, better weather effects, better LOD, and performance improvements.

While much of this update is about those buttery visuals, there are some mechanical improvements included as well. There are two new weapons for players to use; player-built houses now can have actual roof pieces over their heads while construction features better piece snapping; the backend has seen improvements to increase the number of players that can be in-game at once; and a long list of bugs have been squashed. All in all, this update represents a pretty significant step forward in the sandbox’s early access process.