The Wagadu Chronicles has kicked off its alpha-1 phase today

As promised, The Wagadu Chronicles begins what Twin Drums is calling alpha-1 as of today. “The first closed Alpha-1 will last a week from today (until 1. March at 11:00 CET) and brings to life two Wagadian islands protected by hungry Waka spirits in the 4th Era,” the devs say.

So what’s in this test round? Quite a bit: the character creator with “several lineages and variations,” tactical combat, gathering, crafting, the skill system, AI, trade, parties, two biomes, the “cinematic dialogue mode,” guild quests, and a PvP minigame.

The Wagadu Chronicles was Kickstarted back in 2020 for nearly $200,000 as a Riot Games-backed afrofantasy indie MMO; folks who pledged at the alpha-1 tier should have gotten their invites already. Non-backer signups for this phase of testing is actually still open for those who haven’t jumped in just yet.

Our Alpha-1 begins today! You can still apply as an Alpha Tester and experience the amazing world of Wagadu here: https://t.co/7FHfZUwcc4#gamedev #afrofantasy #BlackOwned pic.twitter.com/9odRSEZcR9 — The Wagadu Chronicles | MMORPG & 5E Setting (@WagaduChronicle) February 22, 2022