Diablo Immortal explains everything that was learned and changed thanks to closed beta feedback

You may not believe that Blizzard is listening to player feedback on the regular, especially not when it comes to Diablo Immortal in general (we will never forget that the first response to feedback was to ask if you had a phone). But player feedback during testing has indeed had an impact on the game, and the newest entry on the official site details all the ways that the game has changed and been improved as a result of tester feedback.

For example, do you like controllers? Because Blizzard heard people liked controllers and so now there’s controller support for more controllers. Warbands will see improvements to both features and rewards. In-game purchases will be altered in order to make them feel more valuable and worthwhile for players who drop money on the game. Shadows and their Contracts will be focused on for daily group content while dungeon bounties will be removed from the bounty pool. There’s a lot of stuff here, so if you’re interested in the game (presumably because you do, in fact, have a phone) you should take a look at the whole dispatch.

Readers will recall that Diablo Immortal was first announced way back in 2018 at BlizzCon as a mobile MMORPG built in partnership with NetEase – an announcement that sent fans expecting Diablo IV news into meltdown and sparked the now-infamous “do you guys not have phones” meme. It’s spent the last three years and change in various stages of alpha and beta as Activision-Blizzard promised investors it was still on track for a launch in the first half of 2022. This entry does reiterate that launch is still planned for this year.