Lord of the Rings Online’s newest 12-person raid is about ready to open for business. Standing Stone Games announced that the Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra raid will become available tomorrow for any future corpses that would like to try their hand at it.

The raid’s centerpiece is a cold-dragon named Hrimil Frost-heart, whom players have seen in certain quest cutscenes prior to this release. In the initial rollout, SSG is keeping the raid to just Tier 1 and 2 difficulties, with higher levels coming in future weeks. You’ll need to have purchased the Fate of Gundabad expansion to access it.

Today’s patch also include a few fixes to last week’s update, including a housing naming bug. It also improved legendary item rewards from the epic questline.