Mad World quietly opens up sales of founder’s pack full of currencies

Up to this point, the multiplayer ARPG Mad World has asked nothing of its players other than a web browser and a bit of their time as developer Jandisoft put the game through its alpha testing phases, bar the opening of a cash shop in alpha 4.0. Apparently, with the upcoming arrival of alpha 5.0, the devs are also asking if people would like to spend their money as the game silently started the sale of founder’s packs.

There are five different tiers of founder’s pack available to purchase, ranging in price from $10 to $200 after discounts; the base prices for the packs range from $10.50 to over $500. All packs include Crystals, described as “a cash currency that can be used in-game” – likely a cash shop currency – and Phantom Spheres that read like they can change item skins, while other packs also add piles of in-game gold.

According to the founder’s pack sale page, any goodies bought from alpha 5.0 and previous tests will be automatically replenished for future test phases and the game’s full release. Furthermore, access to the alpha isn’t included in these packs, so players can still just hop into the game and give it a spin come alpha 5.0’s release. In any case, Jandisoft appears ready to take your money now if you’re willing to give it.