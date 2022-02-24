Aion NA gets updates to Apsaranta, new missions, and a new instance in 8.1 update

The North American version of MMORPG Aion has released its 8.1 update, bringing along some new things for players to do, whether it’s completing objectives in Apsaranta or entering a fresh new floor of the Crucible Spire.

The Apsaranta area can now see the Empyrean Lord’s Agent Battle kick off if one race claims all 13 Operation Sites. The area also has new burst quests and some changes to Elyos and Asmodian agents and legions. Outside of Apsaranta, there’s some new Lugbug missions, a pair of new items in the form of the Quality Experience Extractor and Apsaranta Garrison Teleport Scroll, and the upper level of the Crucible Spire instance along with tweaks to the Crucible Spire’s middle level.

8.1 further brings some more general adjustments to NPCs, changes to fortress siege rewards, and tweaks to the Ardath world boss. There’s a fairly sizeable list of changes that players will want to look through.