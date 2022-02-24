DDO’s Update 53 goes live with adventure pack, free unlocks, and anniversary giveaways

Someone over at SSG really likes alliteration, apparently. Last week, LOTRO received its Rangers and Ruins update, and now Dungeons and Dragons Online is enjoying the release of Update 53: Hunter and Hunted.

If you have any interest in DDO, past or present, you’ll want to wake up and really read these patch notes. For starters, SSG is permanently unlocking several races and classes, such as the Dragonborn or Warlock, that were previously paid unlocks.

Then there’s a new adventure pack that adds two dungeons and a high-level raid. Players can also enjoy the start of DDO’s 16th anniversary with cosmetic outfit giveaways and free daily gold dice rolls for VIPs through the end of the year.