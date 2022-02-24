Lineage2M opens up the region of Oren with new monsters, gear, and class skills

Lineage2M, one of NCsoft’s many mobile and PC MMOARPG, has introduced a new region to explore, and it really wants players to go there, particularly since the newly opened area has new monsters, new gear to raise character power levels, and new skills for classes; basically, if you want your character to evolve, you’re going to want to visit Oren.

A number of new monsters to fight, new areas to traverse like the Enchanted Valley and Sea of Spores, and new passive class skills to purchase from the Ivory Tower Skillbook Merchant await players in Oren, in addition to 30 new weapons, 85 new armor pieces, and 15 new accessories.

For everyone else, the update has also introduced 2 new legendary classes and 3 epic classes, new codices, a variety of new Agathions, and some revamps to existing hunting zones. It’s described as a major update to 2M, meaning there’s lots to cover in the update notes. Readers will note that 2M has started to slowly dip in popularity, peaking in the middle of last year before losing mobile gamers to its other mobile MMO sibling Lineage W.

