Lost Ark brings back Twitch drops for the weekend, addresses gold seller spam

If you missed out on Lost Ark’s Twitch drops promo during the first chaotic week of the game, fear not: Amazon is bringing it all back for another go-round starting tomorrow and running through Monday.

“In an effort to end Legends of Lost Ark on a triumphant note and do right by the viewers, we are bringing back Tiers 1 through 4 of the Twitch Drops. Starting with Tier 1 beginning at 9AM PT (5PM UTC) Friday, February 25 each successive Drop will only be available for 24 hours on all Legends of Lost Ark Participants channels, and everyone currently giving away the Saphia Pet.”

The studio is working on multiple other issues, of course, including calls for server transfers (the game has no server transfer tech at the moment), continuing long queues and matchmaking woes in the original Europe Central region (which is still at capacity as players understandably don’t want to leave their characters on Europe West to reroll there), and ongoing gold seller spam. Basically, the same highly predictable issues most MMOs have at launch.

“We are also aware of the increase in gold sellers spamming chat and are running frequent scripts to ban them,” Amazon writes. “We are also actively working on improving our in-game moderation tools. We will continue to monitor, remove these gold spammers, and take actions as needed. While we work on a more permanent fix for spammers in chat, you can create a new chat tab by clicking the “+” icon in the chat box and selecting the chat types you want to include or exclude. This will allow you to hide area chat.”

