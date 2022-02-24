Star Citizen fans announce the return of the Crux Cup endurance race event on March 20

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s not the Hurston Hurt Locker or the Daymar Rally; it’s an entirely different community-led racing event in Star Citizen known as the Crux Cup, an hour-long endurance race that’s coming back to the game this coming Sunday, March 20th.

This year’s race will take place at Orison on a course known as the Ahumahi Ring, a circuit that will have four mandatory tunnel segments linked together by track section names like Butter the Bread and the Gentleman’s Mile. The Crux Cup will have three disciplines: Acrux, which is a classic race for the fastest time; Open, which lets any ship into the grid; and Aurora, which is limited to the titular Aurora line of ships.

The event is promising “epic prizes” and has opened an official Discord for those interested in joining in. According to Star Citizen’s Twitter account, practices are being held every weekend until race day. In the meantime, there’s a very drowsy-sounding course preview video and a far more energized sizzle reel below.


sources: YouTube (1, 2), Crux Cup website via Twitter
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleVirtual reality MMO OrbusVR: Reborn kicks off spring festival, will revamp housing next month

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments