Trove’s latest patch completely revamps the Shadow Hunter and tweaks combat to boot

Gamigo’s big Trove patch officially went live on PC yesterday, headlined by a much-needed revamp of the Shadow Hunter class.

“When going into a revamp for this class we wanted to keep the core concept of the class focusing on single target basic attacks while adding new tools to assist this playstyle,” Gamigo explains in the patch notes. “We have removed Radiant Arrow and replaced it with Shadow Seekers. Shadow Seekers uses a new resource called Seekers that are gained from basic attacking Shadow Marked targets. The Shadow Hunter now deals increased damage to Shadow Marked targets and Sun Snare now applies Shadow Mark to enemies damaged by it. Additionally, we have implemented a new ultimate called Sacred Arrow which fires a large arrow, applying a damage over time effect to any targets hit by it. Holding down the ultimate button will continuously fire these arrows until the Shadow Hunter runs out of energy. Sacred Arrow’s damage over time effect can stack multiple times.”

The patch does more than make the Shadow Hunter useful to the meta again; it’s also tweaked all of the other classes, added the temporary styles system, and rebalanced combat with what Gamigo calls “64-bit precision” for health and damage. “No longer will bosses be limited to a mere 2 billion health,” the studio says.