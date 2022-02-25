Betawatch: The Wagadu Chronicles enters alpha

Look, I’m not going to mince words: I’m pretty psyched about The Wagadu Chronicles and would like to see it do well. There’s probably a whole article in there about liking to see non-traditional fantasy series represented. But while it’s too early to tell how well it’s going to do, it has kicked off its first alpha test, so that’s pretty good and exciting. Hopefully it’s fun!

I’m also hopeful that there’s a list of other beta news that’s just going to materialize here, but alas, I’ll have to actually type that part. Oh well.

No, no Billy Joel songs, not this week. Instead, we’re just going to direct you down to the list of games currently in testing down below. See something in there that shouldn’t be or that slipped to another test phase without us noticing? Let us know in the comments! Or talk about games you’re testing in the comments! Please do not talk about crepes in the comments unless they’re relevant to one of those points.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1

Wild Terra 2: Early access

