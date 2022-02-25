Betawatch: The Wagadu Chronicles enters alpha

Look, I’m not going to mince words: I’m pretty psyched about The Wagadu Chronicles and would like to see it do well. There’s probably a whole article in there about liking to see non-traditional fantasy series represented. But while it’s too early to tell how well it’s going to do, it has kicked off its first alpha test, so that’s pretty good and exciting. Hopefully it’s fun!
I’m also hopeful that there’s a list of other beta news that’s just going to materialize here, but alas, I’ll have to actually type that part. Oh well.
- Overprime ran its closed beta on February 22nd and 23rd and got 57,000 players trying out the third-person shooter MOBA. That’s not all that many, but it’s not bad for a closed test.
- Diablo Immortal totally listened to everyone during beta testing and it’s making changes accordingly. No, really! I know, it’s Blizzard, but we mean it for real this time.
- Into the Echo is planning its next time-traveling test event for March, because even if the game is about traveling through time the developers are limited to linear progress.
- Want some more beta for Ship of Heroes? You’re in luck, as the team is talking about its plan for the next raft of testing with housing.
No, no Billy Joel songs, not this week. Instead, we’re just going to direct you down to the list of games currently in testing down below. See something in there that shouldn’t be or that slipped to another test phase without us noticing? Let us know in the comments! Or talk about games you’re testing in the comments! Please do not talk about crepes in the comments unless they’re relevant to one of those points.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one until March 1
Wild Terra 2: Early access