Co-op looter slasher Babylon’s Fall unveils NieR Automata crossover, new modes, and free PlayStation demo

While the majority of the wider gaming world is mostly gaga over a couple of different games, there’s also the upcoming release of Babylon’s Fall, a co-op multiplayer action combat RPG from developer PlatinumGames that’s due to release on PS4, PS5, and PC on Thursday, March 3rd. Publisher Square Enix is probably aware of said attention-grabbing games and is thus banging the drum loudly with some new reveals, new previews, and a free demo for players to try out the game on PlayStation releasing today.

The demo in question, which can be played on the PS4 and PS5, will let players try out the opening segment of the game in both single-player and four-person co-op. For those unfamiliar with Babylon’s multiple weapon combat mechanics, there’s a tutorial video out there that can help get people in on the ground floor.

While the game isn’t even released yet, the devs have offered up a roadmap of coming attractions from launch until the end of April, including a new Duel mode that pits players against a powerful monster; a large-scale update that promises a new weapon, more bosses, and the Gauntlet game mode that tasks players with earning high scores; and a limited-time collaboration event featuring PlatinumGames’ big-name action title NieR: Automata.

The aforementioned combat tutorial video is below, along with the full roadmap, which can be enlarged by clicking on it. Also make sure to check out our own impressions of the game’s beta for more.







