World of Warcraft: Shadowlands season 3 kicks off in March with some big changes

With Patch 9.2: Eternity’s End out the door, World of Warcraft gradually is turning on the rest of the features from the update. Namely, this means the start of Shadowlands Season 3 on March 1st — and a few changes that come along with it.

“Shadowlands Season 3 includes Heroic Difficulty Tazavesh, new seasonal rewards, a new Arena (Maldraxxus Coliseum), an all-new affix, and new mounts,” Blizzard said. Some of these rewards include new titles (The Cryptic and The Cryptic Hero), a fat froggy mount, and a decked-out wolf mount. There’s also a new brawl mode called Solo Shuffle, which sounds like what I’ll be dancing when I’m 75.

Blizzard previewed the new class sets coming with the third season of this expansion, noting that players can use the new Creation Catalyst feature to transform a set piece to another one of the same level.

One last big change with this season is the lowering of requirements for the Great Vault, making it easier to jump into raids, Mythic+, and PvP vaults.